John Pelle

Datalign Advisory, a Cambridge, MA firm that pairs up clients with financial advisers, brings on John Pelle as principal, communications & public relations, reporting to CEO Satayan Mahajan. Pelle was most recently senior director of communications and brand at financial services company Acrisure. He has also held senior communications at Guardian Life and SAP. In his new post, Pelle will lead strategic communications and relationship-building initiatives. Datalign facilitated referrals totaling $14.8 billion in assets by the end of 2023, doubling to $27.84 billion in the first half of 2024.

Adam Knappy

DAZN, a global sports entertainment platform, names Adam Knappy chief marketing & customer officer. Knappy joins DAZN from e-commerce company THG, where he was group chief marketing officer as well as CEO of the company’s media division. At DAZN, he will oversee all group marketing activities, platform trading and customer engagement. “Adam’s expertise in multi-sector, high-growth marketing will be instrumental in scaling our customer base and maximizing the impact of major global events,” said DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev.

Tim Peters

Guideline, a platform providing advertising data and planning technology, appoints Tim Peters as CMO and VP of demand generation. Peters was most recently global marketing leader at enterprise software company Enghouse Systems. Before that he was VP of marketing and revenue operations at IT services and consulting company Doxim. At Guideline, Peters will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, demand generation and growth initiatives. “With over 20 years of experience in B2B and SaaS marketing, Tim has a proven track record of building scalable go-to-market engines, driving revenue, and leading high-performing global teams,” said Guideline CEO Vincent Misfud.