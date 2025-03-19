(L-R) Richard Fogg, Jenny Fieldgate,

Paul Nolan

The Hoffman Agency acquires the CCGroup, a London-based PR-led marketing firm that focuses on clients in the tech sector. The Hoffman Agency CEO Lou Hoffman said that the two London teams will be combined to create one Hoffman UK operation. CCGroup’s senior leaders, Richard Fogg and Paul Nolan, will assume the roles of Co-MD of the combined entity. They will report to The Hoffman Group European MD Jenny Fieldgate. Hoffman’s footprint includes Europe (London, Munich and Paris), Asia (Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta) and the U.S. (Silicon Valley, Portland and Boston). “We won’t need to change any of the things that make CCGroup special because Lou and his team share the same principles, believe in the same values and strive for the same goals,” said Nolan.

Hotwire Global launches its AI Lab, an initiative to both develop AI-powered tools to deliver faster and smarter insights, intelligence and impact for clients, and drive AI adoption across the agency. Among the AI Lab’s new and updated solutions are the AI search discovery platform, Hotwire Spark, and the AI account intelligence platform, Hotwire Ignite, both of which are now available. As part of the changes, Matt Oakley has expanded his role as global head of data and analytics to become global SVP, leading the go-to-market program for Analytics and AI technologies and services. “Launching this dedicated global AI Lab will allow us to move even faster to develop the right AI-powered solutions to help clients deliver smarter marketing and communications campaigns at scale,” said Hotwire Global chief growth officer Laura Macdonald.

TGI Sport, a sports media company, acquires Engine Shop, an experiental marketing firm, and IEG, a sponsorship analytics company. TGI says that the acquisition provides an opportunity for global expansion of TGI Sport’s content creation division, TGI Sport | Wildcard. It is also intended to help the company improve its methodology for activations and sponsorships. “The combination of Engine Shop and IEG provides an evidence-based methodology for experiential activation and the most comprehensive sponsorship agency solution,” said TGI Sport global CEO Martin Jolly.