Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has signed on to represent Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to support the advancement of its supercomputer center and other policy-related matters.

The contract, which was signed March 14, runs through Sept. 9 and carries a monthly retaienr of $31,500. The pact will automatically renew for another six-month period.

Brownstein is to “establish the current state of play” with regard to the Bureau of Industry and Security "export controls impacting KAUST’s supercomputer” and "develop messaging materials that clarify and underscore KAUST's proven experience working within Department of Commerce regulations and U.S. national security concerns,” according to the agreement.

The firm is to directly support KAUST's communications with the Commerce Dept., BIS, as well as the Trump administration, Congress and supporters of KAUST’s mission.

Its six-member team includes Mimi Burke, who spent two decades working at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia; Samantha Carl-Yodder, co-chair of Brownstein's international practice, as well as State Dept. veterans Thomas Wotka and Lauren Diekman.