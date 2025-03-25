Heather Perlberg

Heather Perlberg, senior wealth reporter at Bloomberg, has joined Orchestra as executive VP of financial communications.

She reports to Josh Isay, partner and co-founder & former CEO of SKDK.

During her nearly 14-year run at Bloomberg, Perlberg covered private equity, real estate, banking, insurance, credit markets and sovereign wealth funds.

Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen said her knowledge and relationships “will supercharge our ability to advise investors and companies at every phase of capital formation as well as in crisis and special situations.”

Perlberg is based in Baltimore.