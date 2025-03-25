Josh Line

Yahoo signs on Paramount chief brand officer Josh Line as the company’s CMO. Line had been with Paramount since 2011, and before serving as CBO, he had led marketing for the company’s Comedy Central platform and oversaw marketing strategy at Viacom. He succeeds former CMO Tressie Lieberman, who exited in October. “With a strong track record of scaling both emerging and iconic brands, combined with his ability to build and lead high-performance teams, Josh is the ideal leader to propel the Yahoo brand forward during this critical moment in our journey,” said Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

Steven Goldsmith

Orlando-based Westgate Resorts names Steven Goldsmith VP of communications and public relations, a newly created role at the company. Goldsmith spent the last eight years as director of public relations at Travel + Leisure Co., leading communications initiatives as Wyndam Worldwide Corp. spun off Wyndham Hotels, established itself as Wyndham Destinations and then renamed the company after acquiring the Travel + Leisure brand. He has also held communications and public affairs posts at Red Hat, Biogen and Syngenta Biotechnology. In his new post, Goldsmith will oversee the development of both internal and external communications programs. “Steven's experience in transformational communications will help us accelerate our growth into new opportunities as we continue to evolve," said Westgate Resorts chief business and strategy officer Jared Saft.

Meena Sen

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida names Meena Sen VP, marketing. Sen joins Coke Florida from beverage company Celsius, where she served as senior director, commercial marketing and planning. She was previously CMO at Century Snacks. In her new position, Sen will lead the Coke Florida marketing team and oversee all commercial marketing activities from strategy to execution and evaluation. "Meena’s expertise will allow us to continue to execute the brand fundamentals of our business, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation and customer engagement," said Coke Florida chief customer and commercial officer Andy Hill.