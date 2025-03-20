Simon Murphy

Indigo murphy, a Melbourne-based communications advisory, is launched by Edelman head of business marketing, APAC Simon Murphy. Before joining Edelman in 2017 as head of corporate, Hong kong, Murphy worked for TVC Group, The Wilkinson Group, Ogilvy and GolinHarris. With support from both Australian and international specialists, indigo murphy will offer such services as business and brand marketing, corporate and public affairs, community engagement, digital and social activation, executive and employee engagement, issues and crisis management, influencer engagement, insights, strategy and creative planning, and generative AI advisory and solutions.

The PR World Alliance joins London-based MISSION Hubs Network as an affiliate network, effective April 1. Connected to the UK-based MISSION agency group, MISSION Hubs Network is an international ecosystem of creative and marketing agency partners. Its areas of focus include data services, analytics, behavioral science, digital production, promotional marketing and international business development support. The partnership will allow firms from both agency networks to access the expertise of all members. “Through this partnership, we are pleased to provide our partner agencies and their clients with access to cutting-edge expertise in AI development, SEO, behavioral science, data analytics and other innovative services offered through MISSION Hubs Network,” said PR World Alliance chair and Feintuch Communications president Henry Feintuch.

Jordan Schultz

BMF launches its “Team Digital,” which centralizes the agency’s social media marketing, content production and influencer practices. The unit will be led by BMF head of digital Jordan Schultz. Team Digital will be focused on boosting the agency’s strategy and creative, PR and experiential practices with digital amplification and integrating digital into a broader range of projects and activations. Schultz has worked on digital marketing and editorial teams for such brands as HBO, CNN, Atlas Obscura and the Tribune Company. As an agency executive, Schultz led digital and social teams for companies in the social media, hospitality, entertainment, television, and lifestyle industries. “Team Digital’s work will reach across consumer marketing touchpoints and infuse BMF’s numerous departments with digital marketing expertise,” said Schultz.