Finn Partners has picked up a three-month project from the Moroccan National Tourism Office to plan and support marketing events in Toronto, Boston and Chicago.

The independent shop’s pact calls for strategic counsel, development of media and influencer lists, on-site staffing, post-roadshow follow-ups and handling a group FAM trip to Morocco. Finn is a top-ranked travel and tourism PR firm.

The contract, which went into effect March 17, is pegged at $50K.

It is signed by Siham Fettouhi, executive director for North America, at MNTO, which is located on Manhattan's Fifth Ave.

Finn senior partner Haldun Dinccetin handles the PR work.