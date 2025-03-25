Klima PR, a boutique communications agency working with high-end luxury travel and lifestyle clients, is launched by former Alice Marshall Public Relations VP Sybil Pool. The new firm’s offerings will include crafting brand narratives, strategic communication campaigns and innovative storytelling. Pool has worked with brands including andBeyond, Belmond, Nayara Resorts, The Doyle Collection, Cheval Blanc, and UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa. "The media world is changing rapidly, and PR alongside it. Crafting strategy with a fresh perspective and reaching consumers through multiple avenues is imperative to making an impact in 2025," said Pool.

(L-R) Katie Ioanilli, Calista Huynh

The LAGRANT Foundation, which provides scholarships aimed at increasing the number of ethnic minorities in communications, appoints board member & Ralph Lauren chief global impact & communications officer Katie Ioanilli as chair for its 2025 Biennial Alumni Engagement Survey. Ralph Lauren senior associate, global citizenship & sustainability communications Calista Huynh, a TLF alumna, will serve as co-chair. The survey, the eleventh TLF will have conducted since first implementing it in 2005, measures the success of the foundation’s mission and how it is working for alumni. This year’s edition will be administered from April to July and a report with key findings will be released later this year. As chair of the survey, Ioanilli will support TLF in determining key survey objectives, as well as outreach efforts to the organization’s nearly 900 alumni.

5WPR expands its health & wellness division with an enhanced suite of digital marketing services. The additions include specialized services in SEO, paid media, influencer marketing, content strategy, e-commerce optimization and social media management. "Consumers are turning to online platforms for product discovery, education, and purchasing decisions. Our enhanced digital marketing services ensure that brands not only remain competitive but also thrive in this fast-paced environment," said 5WPR EVP and group director, digital Paul Miser.