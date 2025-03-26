Tavares, "America’s Seaplane City," is looking for a government relations firm to handle state and federal matters.
'America's Seaplane City' Looks for Lobbying Help
Tue., Apr. 1, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
PA Wants Firm to Pitch It as the Place To Be in '26
Mon., Mar. 31, 2025
|•
CA Seeks Anti-Smoking PR Push
Fri., Mar. 28, 2025
|•
Terrell (TX) Seeks Branding Partner
Fri., Mar. 28, 2025
|•
CA Dangles $4M Healthy Childhood Development Push
Thu., Mar. 27, 2025
|•
CO County Seeks PR to Link Weed, Opioid Use Disorder
Wed., Mar. 26, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.