French/​West/​Vaughan picks up PR and influencer marketing duties for footwear company H.H. Brown’s Söfft and Align™ brands. For Söfft, a leading women’s footwear brand since 1927, FWV will execute strategic media relations and influencer marketing campaigns to boost awareness. The agency will also introduce Align, the newest addition to the H.H. Brown portfolio. Align’s spring collection offers a range of men's footwear designed for exceptional comfort during everyday adventures. H.H. Brown has been in business for more than 140 years. “French/West/Vaughan has a proven track record of working with an impressive client roster, and we are extremely pleased to add our name to that list,” said H.H. Brown marketing director Ryan Libby.

Crowe PR signs on to work with Mutiny Island Vodka, a mission-driven premium spirits brand. Crowe PR is executing a strategic integrated public relations campaign to promote the brand’s product portfolio, articulate its mission and share its founding story, raising awareness regionally in target markets and across North America. Founded in 2017 by CEO Todd Manley, Mutiny Island Vodka is crafted with nutrient-dense superfood breadfruit and Caribbean rainwater. In addition to its Island Vodka, the company offers an infusions collection including Roots Ginger & Turmeric, Puerto Rican Coffee and Smoked Hot Pepper. “I’m confident our partnership with Crowe PR will ensure our message reaches new audiences to build a more sustainable future for all,” said Manley.

Citizen Relations is named North America PR agency of record for Nature’s Path Organic Foods. The agency worked on a campaign for Nature’s Path in Canada last year, and it will now support the company on a relaunch into the US market. The scope of work will include PR, experiential and creative & strategy specialties. In addition to Nature’s Path cereals and granolas, the company’s brands include Que Pasa, Love Crunch, Anita’s Organic Mill, EnviroKidz and Love Child. “We’ve experienced firsthand the impact Citizen enabled through their fully integrated approach,” said Nature’s Path director of marketing services, Sasha Bricel.