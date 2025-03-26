Kristin Alena Sadowski

FTI Consulting appoints Kristin Alena Sadowski as a managing director in its strategic communications segment in Germany. Sadowski was previously a director and head of organizational transformation at Brunswick Group. Before that, she worked as a journalist at German television broadcaster ZDF. “Kristin Alena seamlessly combines strategy, communications and change management,” said FTI Consulting head of strategic communicatons Germany Victoria Strachwitz. “Her deep understanding of change processes and her ability to steer organisations through challenging transformations make her a valuable addition to our team and our clients.”

Cavallo, an AI-driven platform aimed at helping businesses enhance customer retention, brings on former head of global marketing programs for Google Cloud Gayle deDie as SVP of marketing. deDie was most recently SVP of marketing at RPM Labs. In her 13 years at Google, she also served as head of go-to-market strategy and communications. "With her extensive experience, including shaping Google Cloud's marketing strategy, she brings a wealth of expertise to fuel our market expansion while deepening our dedication to existing customers. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in our next phase of growth," said Cavallo CEO Mike Biwer.

Verizon Value, the division of Verizon Consumer Group focusing on such prepaid and value brands as StraightTalk, Safelink, Total Wireless and TracFone, names Mary Sagripanti as VP and CMO. Sagripanti most recently served as CMO at Amazon Ring, which specializes in smart home security devices. She has also served as global head of growth and consumer engagement at Amazon’s Fire TV unit and was global CMO at grill manufacturer Weber. At Verizon Value, Sagripanti will lead marketing, brand and demand generation efforts for Verizon Value’s portfolio of brands, with an emphasis on market segmentation and building customer loyalty. She succeeds Cheryl Gresham, who joined Starbucks as SVP, North America marketing in February.