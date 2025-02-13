Trump-tied Ballard Partners has signed to represent the Public Broadcasting Service on issues related to funding and dealing with Elon Musk’s Dept. of Government Efficiency.

PBS receives about 15 percent of its $373M budget from the federal government.

Paula Kerger, who heads PBS, and Katherine Maher, chief of National Public Radio, testified March 26 at Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s DOGE subcommittee.

The hearing was titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.”

Greene charged that NPR and PBS “have increasingly become radical leftwing echo chambers.” She also accused NPR of having a “communist agenda."

Kerger and Maher defended their networks, and talked about the value that public media brings to lives of millions of Americans..

Brian Ballard, a major Trump fundraiser, works the PBS account with Jordan Elsbury, one-time aide to Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and chief of staff to Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry.

Ballard also was the home of attorney general Pam Bondi, and Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles.