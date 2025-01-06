John Kahan

Stagwell has named John Kahan its first chief AI officer to spearhead the integration and development of artificial intelligence across its network.

He did a 19-year stint at VP & chief data analytics officer at Microsoft, and an 18-year run at IBM as VP integrated marketing communications.

For the past nearly three years, Kahan served as chairman of Stagwell’s board of advisors.

CEO Mark Penn said Kahan’s “extensive background from Microsoft and IBM aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the industry in technological innovation."

Kahan said he looks forward to helping Stagwell push the boundaries that will drive meaningful transformation in the communications sector.