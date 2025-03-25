Montieth & Company signs on as AOR for TRX Gold Corporation, an Oakville, Ontario-based mining and exploration company working on highly prospective known gold-bearing zones. The agency will work to raise brand awareness for TRX Gold and its flagship Buckreef Gold Project—comprising a high-margin, open-pit gold mining operation in Tanzania—in the US and Canada. The agency’s scope of work for TRX Gold will include media relations, thought leadership, and a social media strategy. “Montieth & Company has an impressive network of media contacts across the world, a strong sense of storytelling, and a team that specializes in working with organizations like ours,” said TRX Gold CEO Stephen Mullowney.

Firecracker PR adds Autonomize AI, a leading developer of AI copilots for healthcare and life sciences. The agency’s primary efforts will focus on educating the marketplace on how AI copilots can drive greater efficiencies and improve quality of care for patients. Autonomize AI’s Multi-Agent Orchestration lets different AI agents work together smoothly, triggered automatically or based on predefined rules from the business, allowing healthcare enterprises to augment or automate tasks effectively at any scale.

CIIC PR partners with The Morrow Hotel, a property in Washington DC’s NoMA (north of Massachusetts Avenue) neighborhood, on exclusive events and initiatives designed to cultivate community, celebrate culture and promote wellness. Housed in the historic former Central Armature Works site, The Morrow offers such wellness options as a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and a yoga room, along with rotating fitness classes and wellness programming. Its food and beverage offerings will be overseen by the NYC-based Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant Group. "We are eager to uncover and share stories from this unique hotel experience," said CIIC PR CEO & founder Carolyn Izzo-Feldman.