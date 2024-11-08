Donald Trump has set the stage for selling his $2.3B stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, according to the company’s April 1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TMTG’s filing covers the sale of more than 142M shares, of which 114M are owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Trump may sell those shares “from time to time in one or more offerings.”

TMTG issued a statment to say there's nothing new about the April 1 filing.

"Legacy media outlets are spreading a fake story suggesting that a TMTG filing today is paving the way for the Trump trust to sell its shares in TMTG. To be clear, these shares were already registered last June on an S-1 form, and today TMTG submitted a routine filing that re-registers them on an S-3 form in order to keep the Company's filings effective. In fact, there currently is no open window for any affiliate to sell shares."

The April 1 document also shows that attorney general Pam Bondi has registered 106,250 shares for sale, and TMTG CEO Devin Nunes may sell 87,154 shares.

TMTG shares are trading on the NASDA at $18.96. They traded in a $61 and $11.75 range over the past 52-weeks.

On March 31, the Sarasota, FL company, became the first stock to list on the New York Exchange’s Texas platform.

Nunes said the Lone Star State “provides a fantastic climate for business and entrepreneurship that aligns with TMTG's mission.”

That listing along with “plans to reincorporate in Florida shows we're part of a growing movement to take our business to states that value free enterprise and personal freedom,” he said.

TMTG owns the Truth Social platform.