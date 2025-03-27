Camilla Griffiths

Real Chemistry appoints former Havas Lynx Group managing director Camilla Griffiths as president of 21 GRAMS Europe, part of the firm’s advertising and education arm. At Havas, Griffiths was responsible for multiple agency teams and spearheaded global campaigns for pharmaceutical brands. At 21GRAMS Europe, she will be responsible for driving agency growth, fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration, and raising the agency’s profile in the UK and European markets. “Camilla’s deep expertise in healthcare marketing and her proven leadership will be instrumental in expanding 21GRAMS' presence in Europe,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan. Real Chemistry has also moved president, integrated communications Mike Nelson from the US to London to drive international client development.

God-is Rivera

Burrell Communications Group hires former Essence Communications chief content officer God-is Rivera as chief strategy officer. Rivera most recently ran her own agency, God-is Rivera Consulting. She has also served as VP, inclusive marketing for Disney Entertainment and global director, culture & community at Twitter/X. At Burrell, Rivera will lead the content department and its staff. “Her cultural understanding, digital prowess, esteemed reputation across the industry and commitment to brilliance makes her the perfect fit,” said Burrell Communications CEO Tara DeVeau. “Having a partner like God‐is who has in-depth experience navigating the rapid shifts in people, culture and media is a strategic advantage for Burrell.”

Rebecca Matwijkow

ROKK Solutions hires Rebecca Matwijkow as VP of digital and paid media. Matwijkow joins the firm from Purple Strategies, where she served as director. She was previously associate media director at Bully Pulpit Interactive. She has experience working on local ballot measures, coalitions, presidential campaigns and Fortune 100 brands. At ROKK, Matwijkow will work to develop and execute omni-channel media strategies. “Adding Rebecca to our digital and paid Media team will be a great benefit to our client programs,” said ROKK EVP of digital and paid media Rachel Winer.

Ron Smrczek

ChangeMakers, a Toronto-based marketing, reputation management and social impact consulting firm, names Ron Smrczek as executive creative director. Smrczek has led creative efforts at agencies including TAXI, McCann, BBDO and The&Partnership. He has worked across business categories for such brands as Viagra, Interac, Canadian Tire and TELUS. “Ron’s breadth of integrated experience on big brands and the creative leadership he has demonstrated internationally across so many business challenges will help us elevate our creative output throughout all our business lines,” says ChangeMakers president, marketing Alyssa Huggins.