MikeWorldWide opens an office in Mexico City. The office, which launches with a team of ten local professionals, joins MWW’s established network in New York, London and Los Angeles. The agency plans to develop the Mexico City location into a full-service integrated Latin America PR hub in the coming months. “The city offers access to exceptional creative talent, enabling us to further enhance our content offerings and deliver more impactful brand storytelling in today’s evolving media landscape,” said MWW CEO and founder Michael Kempner.

Kite Hill, a B2B communications and tech PR agency, expands its B2B influencer relations services. The agency’s network of partners now includes LinkedIn influencer agency The Wishly Group. That addition is intended to provide Kite Hill’s clients with access to a wider range of influencers and deliver more impactful influencer campaigns, offered across such areas of expertise as adtech, media and entertainment, climate tech, cybersecurity and health tech. Its services include influencer identification and outreach, relationship management, content development and amplification, and campaign measurement and reporting. Campaigns leverage direct relationships with influencers as well as through the agency’s partnership network. “By expanding our B2B influencer services, we're able to offer our clients even more value and ability to reach targeted audiences through engaging content and formats,” said Kite Hill CEO and founder Tiffany Guarnaccia.

The Monument Group, which was founded in Austin in 2008, expands to Fort Worth. The new office will be led by director JD Estes, who joined the firm in February from the SVP, public & government affairs post at Edelman, and manager Patrick Brophey, who was most recently chief operating officer of the North Texas Commission. The Monument Group has operated across the Dallas-Fort Worth region for over a decade, working in such sectors as finance, national defense, education, real estate, family offices, manufacturing, transportation, and technology. The company has also operated statewide campaign initiatives and issue-based communications across the area. “We have always recognized that investing in Fort Worth would be critical to capitalizing on our past success in North Texas,” said The Monument Group founder and managing Partner, Scott Dunaway.