California currently has the highest demand for marketers in the U.S., according to a new study by Internet marketplace platform DesignRush.

The study analyzed marketing job listings on company platform Glassdoor in order to uncover where marketers are most in demand. It ranked each state out of a possible score out of 100 by calculating various factors, including median annual marketing salary, the total new marketing jobs available per 100,000 people and the average number of days those jobs were listed before being filled.

The study found that California ranks highest in the nation for marketing demand, earning a score of 83.8 out of 100. According to DesignRush’s study, the Golden State offers about 25 marketing jobs per 100,000 residents, with an average marketing salary of $104,434, the second highest nationally. According to the study, marketing job placements on the site are posted for an average of 26 days before being filled.

Approximately 60,000 people are currently employed as marketing managers in California, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest employment level for that role in the nation.

New York is second in the U.S. for marketing demand, scoring 80.2 and offering 29 jobs for every 100,000 residents. The average marketing salary in the Empire State is $95,000, the third-highest in the U.S. Job postings are up for an average of 27 days before being taken down. The state is home to around 45,000 marketing managers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Massachusetts comes in third place for marketing demand, scoring 72 out of 100. The Bay State currently offers about 2,500 marketing jobs on Glassdoor, or about 36 marketing jobs per 100,000 residents. On average, a job listing in the commonwealth is open for 30 days before being filled and marketers make an average of about $84,000 a year.

Washington state comes in fourth, scoring 69.5 out of 100. There are about 1,800 marketing jobs in the Evergreen State currently listed on Glassdoor, and those jobs are posted on the platform for an average of 31 days. Marketers in Washington earn an average annual salary of $110,000, which is the highest in the nation.

Fifth on the list is Minnesota, with a score of 68.5. There are a total of 1,377 marketing roles available in the North Star State currently being advertised on Glassdoor, or about 24 jobs per 100,000 residents. The average marketing salary in Minnesota is $82,000 per year and marketers fill those roles in about 27 days.

Texas and Colorado both came in sixth place (tied), although marketers in Colorado make an average of $17,000 more per year than they do in the Lone Star State ($85,000 vs. $68,000).

Illinois, Florida, New Jersey and Virginia round out the top ten. Marketers are the lowest in demand in Wyoming, according to the study, ranking last out of all 50 states.

DesignRush’s study analyzed job postings via Glassdoor’s index in December 2024.