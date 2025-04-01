Erin Heeter

Erin Heeter, who was most recently director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, is joining Melwood Global, a strategic comms firm based in Boston and Washington, DC, as VP.

Heeter was previously deputy press secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security. She has also served as press secretary for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and worked at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic National Committee.

At Melwood Global, Heeter will help to lead the firm’s media relations, strategic communications and crisis communications work both in DC and around the world.

“I’m honored to have had the chance to work with Erin at the Department of Homeland Security and have seen firsthand her depth of skills as a communicator, her determination and her fierce loyalty to the missions she supports,” said Melwood Global partner Amanda Munger.