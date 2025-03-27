Racepoint Global adds Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands. Racepoint will provide such earned-first communications services as media relations, thought leadership and brand storytelling. Acoustic’s customer engagement platform, Acoustic Connect, gives marketers a real-time understanding of individual customers, including their preferences, frustrations and intent, empowering brands to connect with audiences through data-backed insights and cross-channel marketing strategies. “We’re excited to partner with Racepoint to amplify our story, build our brand presence, and showcase how our technology enables meaningful customer relationships,” said Acoustic CMO Scott Opiela.

Scout Lab picks up AOR duties for Osmo, a company that leverages machine learning, data science, psychophysics, olfactory neuroscience, electrical engineering, and chemistry in a multi-disciplinary approach to digitizing scent. Scout Lab is leading brand campaign work to support Osmo’s launch of its new fragrance house, Generation by Osmo. “Launching Generation was a massive moment for Osmo, which we couldn’t have done without Scout Lab’s collaboration,” said Osmo founder and CEO Alex Wiltschko. “We look forward to working with Scout Lab to externalize both Osmo and Generation’s work.”

AMP3 Public Relations signs on as official agency of record for Wrangler as of Spring 2025. The agency will work with the company across all verticals. AMP3 has collaborated with Wrangler for over five years on projects including seasonal collections, and special projects & events. Wrangler collections encompass workwear, outdoor, and classic casual wear, including the brand’s signature Cowboy Cut jean.

UNICEPTA by PRophet, part of Stagwell’s comms tech unit, expands its media intelligence partnership with the European Commission to include global media analysis services. With its expanded role, UNICEPTA by PRophet will provide real-time media insights across all 27 EU member states in 32 languages, supporting the European Commission as it tracks public sentiment across an increasingly complex global media landscape. “Expanding our services to include media analysis is an important step in strengthening our relationship with the European Commission and building on the trust we’ve established over the past two years,” said UNICEPTA by PRophet chief business development officer Thomas Haderer.