Doug Yates

Ubicquia, which provides AI-driven platforms to make existing critical infrastructure intelligent, appoints Doug Yates as CMO. Yates joins the company from Amazon MGM Studios, where he was senior synergy lead, maximizing opportunities across Amazon business units to drive awareness, engagement and viewership of the unit’s series and movies. He has also worked as SVP, global solutions at Fox Networks Group and head of marketing, distribution & online at Lucasfilm. At Ubicquia, Yates will lead the company’s marketing strategy, brand positioning and partner engagement initiatives. "Doug is a visionary marketing leader with a proven track record of building global brands and driving business growth through innovative storytelling and data-driven strategies," said Ubicquia CEO Ian Aaron.

Jaymee Johnson

LegalShield, a platform that offers affordable legal and identity theft protection, hires Jaymee Johnson to serve as CMO. Johnson was most recently CMO at Assurance IQ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial. He previously served as general manager for T-Mobile MONEY (the company’s digital bank) and head of global marketing at Amazon Payments. In his new post, Johnson will oversee brand strategy, performance marketing and ongoing member communications for LegalShield. “Jaymee's data-driven marketing expertise, merchandizing skills and overall success growing subscription-based businesses make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said LegalShield CEO Warren Schlichting.

Ryan Bonnici

Later, an influencer marketing and social media management software company, brings on Ryan Bonnici as CMO. Bonnici was most recently CMO at corporate wellness platform Wellhub. He has held the CMO post at online business solutions community G2 and was also head of global marketing for CRM platform HubSpot. Bonnici will oversee Later’s brand strategy, communications, product marketing, demand generation, content creation and community engagement. "Ryan's unique blend of strategic vision and executional excellence immediately stood out. His extensive experience in both B2B and B2C marketing, coupled with a proven track record of driving growth across various stages of a company's evolution, makes him well-suited to lead marketing efforts at Later," said Later CEO Scott Sutton.