Nvidia, a member of Wall Street’s “Magnificent Seven” stock group, has registered as a DC lobbyist.

The Santa Clara-based company is the leader in the production of artificial intelligence semiconductors, which are largely manufactured in Taiwan.

Its stock took a hit following president Trump’s Liberation Day announcement, which slapped a 32 percent tariff on goods from Taiwan.

Nvidia’s lobbying push is headed by VP-external affairs Ned Finkle, a 23-year veteran at Nvidia. He also did a 10-year run at Advanced Micro Devices.

He is joined by senior director government affairs Stewart Barber, who did a two-year stint in Trump’s first administration as special assistant to the president for international initiatives.

Finkle and Barber will deal with a wide range of AI issues related to US semiconductor, computer technology, workforce development, trade & export controls and energy.

Nvidia’s stock is trading at $106.30. They ranged in price from $153.13 and $75.61 over the past 52 weeks.