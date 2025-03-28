WPP acquires data collaboration platform InfoSum. The platform will join GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, as a key component of a new generation of AI-enhanced marketing solutions for clients. WPP says the acquisition is a major strategic step forward for its AI-driven data offer, giving WPP and its clients immediate access to the industry’s largest cross-platform source of privacy-safe, actionable data for marketing intelligence, audience targeting, and AI model training. InfoSum’s capabilities will be integrated into WPP Open, the company’s intelligent marketing operating system, allowing clients to rapidly build, train and deploy custom AI models that utilize diverse datasets. WPP CEO Mark Read said that making InfoSum part of WPP “allows clients to stay in complete control of their first-party data, while also giving them access to vastly greater quantities of high-quality, privacy-compliant data and pioneering technology that is not available anywhere else in the market today.”

ke comms, a mission-driven public relations and writing agency based in Tulsa, OK, creates a pro bono division called The Impact Narrative. The division supports progressive clients that need strategic guidance with public relations. Its first client is United States for Abortion, a reproductive justice design initiative. The Impact Narrative is supporting United States for Abortion with media relations and strategic planning. “A majority of Americans support abortion access, according to the Pew Research Center,” said ke comms founder and CEO Kristi Eaton. “The Impact Narrative will allow United States for Abortion to gain greater visibility and support their design initiatives.”

Marisa Toro

The Public Relations Global Network has appointed Marlow Insight co-founder and partner Marisa Toro as regional vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Toro succeeds Scandinavian Communications managing director Christina Rytter, who has served since November 2023. Rytter, who was also PRGN president from 2017 to 2018, remains an active network member. Toro will now work to enhance PRGN’s footprint across the EMEA region, focusing on business development and the recruitment of new members. This strategic move underscores PRGN’s commitment to bolstering its leadership and fostering collaboration throughout its global network. “Her innovative approach and leadership acumen will bring fresh insights to the EMEA region, enhancing our executive committee’s efforts to elevate PRGN’s global impact,” said PRGN President Natacha Clarac.