Chris Rosica

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries such as animal health, education, healthcare, and nonprofit work. Its impact on PR agencies and corporate communications professionals is profound, offering streamlined processes and increasing efficiencies in content creation.

ChatGPT and other AI tools have become invaluable in PR, particularly in social media marketing. PR firms are leveraging AI to create social media content efficiently, saving clients time and money while enhancing workflow. However, to ensure AI-generated content is effective and trustworthy, PR professionals must follow five key imperatives when using AI for social media. While technology offers significant advantages, understanding its limitations is essential to maximizing its potential.

1. Balance AI with Human Capabilities

AI tools like ChatGPT can generate content quickly, but they often lack the emotional intelligence and nuance required to create truly engaging social media posts. AI-generated text may feel robotic, impersonal, or lack the distinct voice of a brand.

PR professionals should train AI tools to reflect their brand’s tone by feeding them past social media posts and marketing materials. AI can learn linguistic nuances and emotional undertones to produce more aligned content. However, human oversight remains essential. Reviewing, refining, and personalizing AI-generated posts ensure that they authentically connect with the target audience.

2. Mitigate Bias in AI-Generated Content

AI models reflect the biases present in the data they are trained on, which means they can sometimes produce content that unintentionally reinforces stereotypes or one-sided narratives. Since AI mirrors human input, addressing these biases is essential.

To minimize bias, organizations should:

Train AI using diverse datasets that represent multiple perspectives.

Use bias-detection tools to identify and correct skewed outputs.

Continuously refine AI training models to align with evolving societal norms.

Recognizing and mitigating bias in AI-generated content ensures that social media messaging remains fair, inclusive, and representative of diverse audiences.

3. Ensure Consistency and Accuracy

Even the most advanced AI models can generate inconsistencies or misinformation. AI tools rely on the data they’ve been trained on, which can sometimes be incomplete or incorrect. Social media posts created with AI must always be fact-checked before publishing.

One way to enhance reliability is by using AI tools that cite sources or allow users to select trusted content databases. PR teams should also establish a review process, verifying AI-generated posts against reputable sources. By maintaining strict editorial oversight, organizations can prevent errors that might otherwise damage credibility.

4. Optimize AI for SEO and Engagement

Social media success depends on engagement, and AI can help optimize content for maximum visibility. AI tools analyze trending topics, suggest keywords, and refine content to improve search engine optimization (SEO) and engagement rates.

Organizations should leverage AI for:

Generating high-impact headlines and captions based on trending searches.

Identifying optimal posting times for increased audience interaction.

Analyzing engagement metrics to refine future social media strategies.

However, while AI can assist with data-driven content optimization, human creativity remains irreplaceable in crafting compelling and authentic social media posts.

5. Use AI Ethically and Transparently

As AI becomes more integrated into content creation, ethical considerations should remain a top priority. Transparency about AI-generated content is essential for maintaining audience trust.

Take note of the following:

Clearly disclose when AI is used in content creation.

Avoid deceptive AI-generated posts that mimic human interactions.

Ensure AI-generated content aligns with ethical and brand guidelines.

By using AI responsibly, PR professionals can maintain credibility and build stronger relationships with their audience.

AI is a powerful tool for creating social media content, but it must be used strategically. Balancing automation with human oversight, ensuring accuracy, mitigating bias, optimizing engagement, and maintaining ethical transparency are essential to leveraging AI effectively. By following these five musts, PR and marketing professionals can enhance their social media efforts while preserving authenticity, trust, and audience connection.

***

Chris Rosica is CEO and president of Rosica Communications, a national public relations firm, social media agency, and leader in thought leadership development.