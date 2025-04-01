Beth Kanter

Beth Kanter, who was chief advocacy & strategic communications officer at Omidyar Network, has joined SKDK as executive VP.

She will counsel the Stagwell unit’s philanthropic, nonprofit, advocacy and corporate clients.

Kanter has handled Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Community Change, Demos and the Aspen Institute.

She worked nearly six years at the Omidyar Network, which was launched in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam, as a “philanthropic investment firm.”

Earlier, Kanter was president at Blue Turtle Strategies, senior VP at Spitfire Strategies, senior VP of external affairs at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, VP at Jasculca/Terman, and director of political affairs at the Chicago Federation of Labor.

SKDK CEO Doug Thornell credits Kanter with having the ability to translate complex policy issues into persuasive and impactful narratives.

“Her talent for uniting diverse stakeholders and driving meaningful advocacy campaigns has defined her career to date,” he said.