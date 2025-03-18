War-torn and rare earth minerals-rich Democratic Republic of Congo has awarded a $5M six-month contract to Earhart Turner, which has strong ties to MAGA world.

The pact covers strategic communications, public affairs support, policy research and analysis on national security issues, and advocacy before Congress, executive branch and other federal agencies.

Earhart Turner president Karen Giorno leads her firm’s DRC push. She served as Florida chief strategist during Donald Trump’s 2026 campaign.

Giorno “has continued to nurture and maintain strategic relationships with MAGA powerbrokers and the Trump White House,” according to her bio on her firm’s website.

Earhart Turner senior partner Milo Yiannopoulos, former editor at Breitbart, also is working the account.

Meanwhile, Team Trump has moved quickly to cut a deal for DRC's minerals.

Massad Boulous, Trump’s senior advisor for Africa, met with DRC president Felix Tshisekedi on April 3.

He looks forward to working with the DRC president to “build a deeper relationship that benefits the Congolese and American people” and stimulates US private sector investment in the mining sector, according to the DRC’s government’s website.

The US also is committed to ending the conflict in the eastern part of the DRC, said Boulous, father-in-law to Tiffany Trump.