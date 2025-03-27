REYA Communications picks up Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, a mountain retreat in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country, and Explore Kananaskis, the region’s destination marketing organization. REYA will drive strategic media relations and storytelling for both clients. An hour west of Calgary, Kananaskis Mountain Lodge was originally built for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, and underwent a transformative $35 million renovation in 2018, reintroducing itself as an Autograph Collection hotel under Marriott’s banner. The collaboration follows REYA’s four-year partnership with Pomeroy Lodging’s Alyeska Resort in Alaska, where the agency worked to elevate its presence within the luxury travel market.

Harris Public Relations, a Miami-based, woman-owned agency, comes on board as agency of record for Hy-Lo News, a hyper-local news platform dedicated to serving Black and Brown Millennials in South Florida. The agency will create a complete media and brand strategy for Hy-Lo. Harris’s efforts will also highlight Hy-Lo founder Janey Tate as an important voice in independent journalism and media entrepreneurship. “This partnership with Harris Public Relations is more than a business decision—it’s a strategic move to amplify the impact of independent Black media,” said Tate.

Zerotrillion, a Canadian-owned firm with offices in Toronto, New York and Amsterdam, is appointed agency of record for Canada Soccer, the governing body of the sport in Canada. Zerotrillion will work alongside the organization’s communications & content team to develop and execute comprehensive public relations and creative strategies. The scope of work will include securing global media coverage, creating cultural collaborations, and shaping narratives that highlight Canada Soccer’s role in sport, music, fashion, and entertainment. With Canada set to serve as co-host for next year’s FIFA World Cup 26 alongside the US and Mexico, the partnership will also work to raise Canada Soccer’s presence on the global stage. “Teaming up with the incredibly talented team at Zerotrillion allows us to take our public relations efforts in a more creative and global direction.” Canada Soccer chief communications & content officer Paulo Senra.