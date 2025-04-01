(L-R) Nicole Frazier, Jackson Hayes

DGA Group promotes Nicole Frazier to partner in its DC-based US government relations practice and Jackson Hayes to partner in its New York-based US complex communications advisory. Frazier, who was a special assistant to the President in the first Trump Administration, was recognized as a top lobbyist by The Hill in 2024. Hayes was a director at FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit before coming to DGA as an associate partner in 2021. The agency’s Albright Stonebridge Unit has also made three more promotions to partner: Shen Lei, who works in its Beijing-based China practice; Karen Poreh, part of the firm’s DC-based Europe & Eurasia practice; and Anya Prusa in the Americas practice, which is also located in DC. "Nicole, Jackson, Lei, Karen and Anya are all exceptional advisors, leaders, and colleagues. They embody the collaborative and innovative culture that defines our firm,” said DGA Group CEO Edward Reilly.

Brigitte Trafford

Howden, a global insurance group, appoints Brigitte Trafford, who was most recently a senior advisor at Lansons, as group chief corporate affairs officer, a newly created role. Trafford has served as chief corporate affairs and marketing officer at the London Stock Exchange Group, chief corporate affairs officer at Virgin Media and group communications director at Lloyds Banking Group. She will lead Howden’s brand and marketing, communications, PR, public affairs, events, research, and social impact teams. “How we show up as a global company will be an absolutely critical part of the next phase of our growth journey,” said Howden CEO David Howden. “I’m delighted to welcome Brigitte to the company to help us shape that future.”

Simeon Lando

Thredd, a payments processor, brings on Simeon Lando as CMO. Lando most recently served as CMO at payment technology platform Form3. He has also held senior marketing positions at Finastra, PayPal and Barclaycard. In his new post, Lando will be tasked with executing the company’s global go-to-market strategy and driving international growth. “His extensive experience in building B2B enterprise brands, combined with his commitment to developing client-focused marketing teams, aligns perfectly with Thredd’s mission to deliver client-centric payment solutions,” said Thredd CEO Jim McCarthy.