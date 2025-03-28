V2 Communications publishes a guide that walks companies through the IPO process. Countdown to IPO: A Winning Communications Timeline breaks down what companies can do—month by month—to successfully build brand momentum, get their executives ready for the launch and stay compliant ahead of a public debut. Surprisingly, the path to an IPO should start as much as 24 months ahead of time, when companies should focus on building executive branding, media presence and investor relationships. As the launch date approaches, companies need to make sure that employees are on board, brand visibility is raised and an IR firm is engaged to make sure their message gets across. V2’s guide also gives pointers on how companies can strike the right balance between visibility and regulation in the final stretch. The advice extends past the IPO launch itself, stressing the importance of keeping the lines of communications open and maintaining relations with IR and business executives. V2’s pointers are the result of the agency’s experience in launching IPOs for companies in such fields as B2B, healthcare, climate and healthcare technologies.

Karla Cobreiro

Cobreiro Comms, a PR and communications collective founded by former Quinn PR vice president and NBCUniversal executive communications manager Karla Cobreiro, launches as a virtual agency. It offers services including media strategy, influencer partnerships, executive visibility, high-impact events and crisis communications for brands in such sectors as travel & hospitality, food & beverage, corporate & financial, consumer goods, entertainment & lifestyle, and public sector & nonprofit. Drawing from Cobreiro’s Cuban heritage and experience throughout Latin America, the agency also supports brands targeting US Hispanic and multicultural audiences. “This isn’t just a consultancy,” said Cobreiro. “It’s a strategic powerhouse where culture, business and storytelling meet to create real impact.”

Judy John

Edelman global chief creative officer Judy John has been named president of the jury for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions at this year’s Cannes Lions, which run from June 16-20. Named for the co-founder of iconic ad shop Wieden+Kennedy, the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions recognize work that breaks new ground, challenges industry norms and redefines the creative landscape. John was instrumental in Edelman’s 2024 Titanium Lion win for “The Move to -15” on behalf of multinational logistics company DP World, making Edelman the first legacy PR firm to receive the prize. “As we navigate an era of unprecedented challenges and change, the Titanium Lions represents the power of creativity to challenge the status quo, spark progress and inspire what's possible,” she said.