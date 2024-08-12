Facebook has been declining in popularity for years, with continued privacy concerns, general dissatisfaction with the platform’s content and younger audiences migrating toward competing platforms such as Instagram and TikTok cited as reasons for the exodus.

But recent data confirms these declines have grown increasingly sharp this year, suggesting Mark Zuckerberg’s controversial recent decision to remove fact-checking services from the site to appease the Trump administration may have quickened even more user losses for the social media giant.

According to a report released by video editing service Vidpros, Facebook has seen massive dips in popularity this year, with searches for the app almost halving what they were in 2021.

Vidpros’ findings, which used monthly Google Keyword Planner search volume data to rank social media platforms with at least 100 million active users, found that Facebook was searched an incredible 1,080,600,000 times a month globally via Google in 2021, the second highest of any platform after YouTube. However, monthly searches in 2025 have now dropped substantially to 618,000,000, accounting for a 43 percent decrease in searches since 2021.

According to a recent study by social media marketing Media Mister, Facebook now takes fifth place for the most time-consuming app in the U.S., lagging behind TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and SnapChat, respectively.

In 2024, the average Facebook user spent about 30 minutes a day on the platform, according to data by social media management company MixBloom, compared to 58 minutes daily in 2019, 38 minutes in 2018 and 41 minutes in 2017.

Facebook remains the most popular social network globally, currently boasting more than three billion monthly active users as of April 2025.