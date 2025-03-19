Rwanda has hired Yorktown Solutions to provide strategic advisory relations on matters that impact its ties with the United States.

The one-year contract, which went into effect on March 21, carries a $80K monthly retainer.

Yorktown is to handle issues management, government affairs and outreach to federal officials, private sector groups, and the media.

It will arrange conferences and speaking engagements for members of the Rwanda Development Board with the goal of attracting investments to the African nation.

Rwanda has backed the M23 rebel group that is waging a civil war in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Trump White House is eager to cut a deal with the DRC to gain access to its supply of rare earth minerals.

Yorktown president Daniel Vajdich is working the Rwanda effort. He was a security advisor to the presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz, Scott Walker and Mitt Romney.