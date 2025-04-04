Ryan Hughes

Maltin PR, a London-based firm that specializes in litigation and crisis communications, hires Ryan Hughes as partner and head of US operations. Hughes has held senior position at Allison, Hiltzik Strategies and ROKK Solutions. In addition, he provided litigation communications support to the 9/11 Families, and was lead communications advisor during the Kleiman v. Wright trial, which centered on the disputed identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and ownership of the “Satoshi” Bitcoin wallet. At Maltin, he will oversee US-based client service, business development and strategic positioning. The agency’s growing US footprint includes operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, DC. “Ryan’s experience in litigation communications, corporate reputation, and public affairs makes him a natural fit to lead our US operations,” said Maltin PR founder and chief executive Tim Maltin.

Juda Engelmayer

Converge Public Strategies names HeraldPR CEO Juda Engelmayer as partner and co-chair of its communications practice. Before coming to HeraldPR, Engelmayer founded Emerald Digital. He has also served as SVP/group director at 5W Public Relations, VP at Rubenstein Associates and chief communications officer for the American Jewish Congress. He has also provided commentary on crisis management and public relations strategies for such platforms as the Washington Post, Vulture, USA Today, and Fox News. “His ability to navigate complex media landscapes and provide strategic counsel will greatly benefit our clients facing high-stakes challenges,” said Converge Public Strategies chairman Jonathan Kilman.

(L-R) Sara Record,

Annie Highfield

Ruder Finn brings on Sara Record and Annie Highfield as SVP and group VP of social & influencer strategy, respectively. Record, who will be based in Orange County, California, has led strategic influencer initiatives for major healthcare clients and household names. In her new position, she will provide senior-level strategic counsel across a variety of accounts. Highfield most recently served as head of social and influencer for KFC’s US market at Yum! Brands. “They bring a depth of diverse and data-driven experience to the team, which is increasingly important as more clients are prioritizing these strategies in their plans to address shifting consumer behaviors,” said Ruder Finn EVP, head of digital Eric Petersen.