Maryland’s Department of Health is looking for a firm to organize and run the Maryland Women of Color Network’s annual sexual violence prevention conference tentatively scheduled for Nov. 22 at Bowie State University.
MD Looks for Firm to Organize Sexual Violence Prevention Confab
Mon., Apr. 7, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
