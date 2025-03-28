Mardiks Public Relations lands consumer media outreach and thought leadership program for Enchanting Travels. The agency’s efforts will be targeted at building brand awareness and bookings from the US market. Part of the Travelopia group of specialist tour operators, Enchanting Travels offers trips to more than 70 locations, including Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia and Oceania, Europe and the Polar Regions. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mardiks Public Relations, a leading travel specialist firm with deep media and industry contacts, to be able to share our brand story and our hyper-personalized approach to planning travel,” said Enchanting Travels CMO Vidya Gopal.

Colangelo & Partners visits Vinhos Verdes Demarcated Region, a Portuguese wine growing area. The agency will lead a comprehensive strategic communications campaign designed to raise awareness of Vinhos Verdes wines in the US. The 2025 campaign will feature collective tasting experiences, by-the-glass masterclasses, culinary school and restaurant training programs and additional activations later in the year. The campaign will also include a media relations strategy. "Through this partnership, we aim to drive the premiumization of Vinhos Verdes and elevate its profile as a unique and high-quality offering in the US market," said Vinhos Verdes director of marketing Carla Cunha.

William Mills Agency is engaged by AI-powered document processing company ParaScript to lead its public relations strategy and strengthen its market presence. The agency will help ParaScript amplify its brand and communicate the value of its document automation technology to financial institutions, fintechs and other enterprises. ParaScript’s proprietary solutions read and interpret large volumes of documents at high speed and accuracy, driving enterprise data transformation and fraud detection at scale. “We are very impressed with William Mills Agency’s deep expertise in both financial services and public relations,” said ParaScript CEO Emiliano Giacchetti.