Simon Buckby

Simon Buckby, who has more than 30 years of strategic communications and PA experience, has joined the Sandpiper Group to lead its global policy and government relations unit.

The former Financial Times and BBC journalist founded and ran Champollion for a dozen years before selling it to Instinctif Partners in 2017.

He then did a stint at Teneo as senior managing partner in Hong Kong, and joins Sandpiper from Consulum in Dubai.

Buckby has counseled clients across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and UK markets.

During the past four years, he handled work in Saudi Arabia for the Public Investment Fund, Future Investment Initiative and Ministry of Culture.

At Sandpiper, Buckby will support clients in the healthcare, technology, energy, financial and professional services sectors.

Sandpiper has 14 offices in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.