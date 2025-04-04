Adrienne Pelz

Adrienne Petz, who previously helmed Edelman’s litigation communications and legal affairs unit, is joining Trident GMG as a partner.

In her over two decades at Edelman, Petz played a key role in building and growing the litigation communications and legal affairs practice, serving as an advisor to both C-suites and BigLaw attorneys.

She has also been interim global director of crisis communications at McDonald’s, as well as founder and principal of her own firm, Pelz Consulting.

At Trident GMG, she will work to further bolster the agency’s capabilities in serving a diverse range of clients.

"Adrienne's deep understanding of strategic communications, coupled with her record helping organizations navigate complex and sensitive situations, makes her a perfect fit with the team,"said Trident GMG founding partner Josh Galper.