Noah Dye

Spoken Voice PR, a PR agency founded by former TEAM LEWIS US EVP Noah Dye, launches. The agency offers services in media relations, crisis management, executive branding and content strategy, focusing on clients that include consumer brands, B2B organizations and C-suite executives. Its approach leverages industry knowledge and an emphasis on personalized service, to provide tailored PR solutions that align with a client’s specific goals. "Having spent more than 20 years working with global clients, I’ve witnessed how the industry often sacrifices quality and people for quick wins. I’m excited to bring a new approach, one that prioritizes meaningful storytelling and genuine connections," said Dye.

Paradox Public Relations partners with Art Shield, a US-based nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Ukrainian cultural heritage, and Kyiv-based cultural institution Dom Master Klass on the “Kyiv Art Sessions” festival series in the US and London. The initiative, part of the larger “Preserving Art in Crisis” media campaign aimed at raising the profiles of Ukrainian artists worldwide, has been named as a finalist in the 2025 SABRE Awards North America. The Kyiv Art Sessions showcased 27 Ukrainian artists at Knotel’s “Old Sessions House” in London’s Clerkenwell district, resulting in coverage on platforms including the New York Times, The Spectator and Art Newspaper. The festivals have been recognized by Ukrainian Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhny as "a powerful testament to the unyielding spirit of Ukrainian art and culture." Through its independent media arm, Paradox Politics, Paradox has published investigative reports from Ukraine, including dispatches alongside the Ukrainian Army’s 24th Brigade from Zaporizhzhia, Kreminina, and Bakmut.

(L-R) Alex Thompson, Cody Cree

Thompson Cree Advisors, an independent financial communications and corporate advisory firm, launches in Austin. The Company is led by founding partners Alex Thompson, who was most recently managing director at Gateway Group and Cody Cree, who was Gateway’s director, investor relations. Its services include strategic communications and shareholder relations, quarterly earnings preparedness, capital markets advisory and corporate access management. “Public issuers need clear and impactful communications strategies to allow their message to resonate in today's environment,” said Cree. “Earning credibility and visibility in the marketplace has never been more challenging, and your approach to communications will determine your relevance.”