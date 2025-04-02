The city of Opa-locka, Florida is looking for a lobbying firm that can provide governmental representation and consulting services.
Opa-locka, FL Floats Lobbying RFP
Wed., Apr. 9, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
