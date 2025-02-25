Lauren Skowronski

Lauren Skowronski, director of communications at Snap Inc., has been named senior VP-communications at CNBC, which is among the cable TV properties and digital businesses that are being spun-off by Comcast.

Prior to joining Snap, she had been NBCUniversal Media’s senior VP-corporate communications & global head of international communications.

Skowronski also did stints as VP-head of communications at MSNBC, and publicity manager at NBC News.

At CNBC, she will report to Keith Cocozza, chief communications officer at SpinCo.

The SpinCo unit includes CNBC, USA Network, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.