Nick Pearson

Nick Pearson, who was director of Congressional affairs at Google Cloud, has joined First Energy as VP-federal government affairs.

He will oversee the Washington office of First Energy, which serves 6M customers via units including Jersey Central Power & Light, Penn Power and Ohio Edison.

At Google, Pearson advocated for the key role that cloud services play in the future of AI, energy and national security. He also served as Google’s head of energy policy.

Prior to Google, Pearson led the DC office of the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he was involved in energy policy issues and outreach to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

He also was VP-government & political affairs at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and staffer to the state’s former Senator Johnny Isakson.

At First Energy, Pearson reports to Amanda Mertens Campbell, VP-external affairs.