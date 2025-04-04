Becky Boles

The Herald Group, DC public affairs shop, names Becky Boles chief client services officer, a newly created position. Boles is the founder of communications consultancy Scout Strategies. She also served as SVP at APCO. Boles has led global teams supporting such corporations and organizations as McDonald’s, Verizon, Dow Chemical, Lenovo, Bechtel, Rosetta Stone and SC Johnson. At The Herald Group, she will work across key practice areas, staff levels and client accounts. “Her knowledge and experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow at a rapid pace and help us to more creatively and effectively service our clients moving forward,” said The Herald Group co-founder Matt Well.

Alicia Joseph

LeadsOnline, which provides data, analysis and ballistic tools for law enforcement agencies, appoints Alicia Joseph as global VP of marketing. Joseph joins the company from AT&T, where she worked for over a decade, most recently serving as director of marketing—brand and product marketing. At LeadsOnline, she will oversee global brand, product marketing, and demand generation efforts. Founded in 2000, LeadsOnline serves approximately 5,500 US law enforcement agencies as well as global public safety organizations in more than 80 countries. “Alicia brings a rare blend of creative vision and operational rigor, making her the right leader at this juncture to position our suite of investigative solutions for future growth,” said Alex Finley, CEO of LeadsOnline.

Elizabeth Snyder

SolComms promotes Elizabeth Snyder to senior director of digital health, a newly created role. Before joining SolComms in 2023, Snyder was an account manager at Autumn Communications, and she has also worked at BOLD PR. In her new position, she will oversee a team of six working across with such digital health and women’s health companies as Wisp (a provider of women’s and reproductive healthcare); WellTheory (an autoimmune digital health provider); and Teal Health (which is creating the world’s first at-home cervical cancer screening test). SolComms has also hired Melissa Stavenhagen, who was previously a director at Hiltzik Strategies, as director of the agency’s technology/B2B/corporate vertical.