Valcour is working to promote economic cooperation between the US and Hungary.

The DC firm is to assist Gellert Jaszai, Hungary’s ambassador extraordinary & plenipotentiary, schedule meetings with US executive and legislative officials as well as business stakeholders. It does not have a formal contract with the Hungarians.

Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban has many fans in the Trump administration. President Trump, who hosted Orban at Mar-a-Lago last March, said of the PM: “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic.”

Valcour president Matt Mowers leads his firm’s push for Hungary.

He was a member of Trump’s first transition team, and served in the State Dept. as chief of staff & chief policy officer in the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator & Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.