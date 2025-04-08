Jennifer Granholm

Jennifer Granholm, former US Energy Secretary and two-time Governor of Michigan, has joined DGA Group as a senior counselor.

She will counsel clients on energy and infrastructure issues, as well as supply chain resilience, and power-intensive technologies such as AI and data centers.

CEO Ed Reilly said Granholm has “extraordinary insight into how government and industry can work together to unlock innovation and long-term growth.”

She will help clients “assess when and where to invest, identify key vulnerabilities and opportunities, and stay ahead of market shifts,” he added.