Nina Gill

LaVoieHealthScience hires Nina Gill as SVP, PR & communications. Gill was most recently SVP at 10Fold Communications. She has also served as VP at both TEAM LEWIS and FleishmanHillard. At LaVoie, Nina leads data-driven strategic communications programs for clients in earned and paid media, website, multi-channel management, content, internal, SEO/GEO, executive media, and spokesperson training. She will also be responsible for leading staff and developing talent. “Her people management and client retention skills speak for themselves, and we look forward to having her on our leadership team,” said LaVoieHealthScience president and CEO Donna LaVoie.

Kimber Foster

Visit Fort Worth, the city’s official destination marketing organization, brings on Kimber Foster as VP of marketing and communications. Foster joins Visit Fort Worth from Visit Greater Palm Springs, where she served as director of Palm Springs tourism. She has also served as director of marketing and communications for the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, and advertising and communications manager for Destination El Paso. At Visit Fort Worth, Foster will lead marketing, communications and public relations efforts, including brand development, advertising strategy and digital initiatives. She will also serve on the organization’s leadership team. “Kimber’s deep expertise in destination marketing and strategic communications, combined with her passion for Texas tourism, will be instrumental in elevating Fort Worth’s profile on a national and international stage,” said Visit Forth Worth president and CEO Bob Jameson.

Heidi Cooley

The Lovesac Company, a tech-driven company that designs, manufactures and sells furniture, appoints Heidi Cooley as chief brand and marketing officer, effective April 23. Cooley comes to the company from Crocs, where she most recently served as CMO. She was previously VP marketing at Sports Authority. In her new post, Cooley will lead all aspects of marketing, eCommerce and brand strategy. The company is aiming to have its products in three million households by 2030. “With a remarkable track record of brand-building and a deep understanding of today’s consumer, she brings exactly the kind of leadership and creativity we need to fuel this next phase of growth into new product categories,” said Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson.