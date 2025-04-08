(L-R) Ted Townsend, Tom Jurkovich

Calvert Street Group, a public affairs firm based in Nashville, appoints Ted Townsend as chief financial officer and Tom Jurkovich as senior director of business development. Townsend has served in positions including director, operation finance at IT services company Asurion and VP technology & operations finance at Bank of America. “Ted’s broad range of experience in a variety of industries gives us the opportunity to employ best financial practices in a way that increases successful outcomes,” said Calvert Street founder and managing partner Darden Copeland. Jurkovich has served in senior advisory roles for three Nashville mayors and staff director for two committees of the US House of Representatives. He has also been national field director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Annie Marshall

Benchmark Strategies of Boston hires Annie Marshall as director of communications. Marshall most recently served as a senior account executive at We Communications, where she drove PA efforts for Microsoft. In her new position, she will lend her experience in public affairs and technology communications to implement communications plans for a wide range of clients. She will offer strategic counsel to clients, enhance brand visibility and strengthen media relationships on a local and national scale. “Annie’s background in public affairs communications, particularly her work supporting global brands in key issues such as security and sustainability, will bring invaluable expertise to Benchmark,” said Benchmark Strategies president and founder Patrick Bench.

Sally Mjoseth

Stretch PR names Sally Mjoseth group account director, a newly created role. Mjoseth joins the agency from TURNER Public Relations, where she was senior account supervisor. Before that she was public relations and marketing manager for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Chicago. At Stretch, Mjoseth will support the agency’s brand activation work and expand her remit to serve across industries, including consumer products, corporate social responsibility and business to business. “Her broad experience, deep passion for public relations and desire to contribute to growth will serve our clients and the agency well,” said Stretch PR president Amy Littleton.