(L-R) Hannah Burden, Suzanne Rosnowski

Relevance International, which works with clients in the real estate, design, hospitality and luxury lifestyle sectors, opens an office in Dubai. The agency already has offices in New York, London and Los Angeles. Relevance International Dubai will serve as the agency’s central hub for clients throughout the Middle East and beyond. It will be led by Hannah Burden, who is joining the firm as director of public relations. Burden was previously associate director in Edelman’s Dubai office, and she has served as communications manager for Dubai Airports. “Establishing a dedicated team in Dubai allows us to provide on-the-ground support and more effectively serve our clients who are eager to make a significant impact in this rapidly evolving market,” said Relevance International CEO Suzanne Rosnowski.

A new NCSolutions consumer sentiment survey finds that almost nine out of 10 consumers (86 percent) are worried about the impact the newly imposed tariffs could have on their grocery bills. The survey of 1,064 U.S. adult consumers was conducted between April 3 and April 6. Almost a third describe themselves as “extremely concerned” about the potential for rising prices. At the top of the list of imported foods and beverages that respondents were most concerned about were coffee and tea (49 percent); cheese (41 percent); and bananas (36 percent). Almost half (46 percent) said that potential prices hikes would cause them to spend less at the supermarket, with 39 percent saying that they would switch to private label or store brand products in order to save money. In addition, more than four out of 10 respondents (44 percent) said they feel pessimistic about the health of the economy right now. To find out more about the survey, contact [email protected].

5WPR expands its digital marketing services with a comprehensive suite of offerings intended to enhance client visibility, optimize engagement and deliver measurable results. The enhanced services include integrated marketing, B2B digital marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, creative & branding, media planning & buying, law firm digital marketing, insurance digital marketing and health & wellness digital marketing. "This expansion allows us to deliver holistic and results-oriented digital marketing strategies across industries, including those with highly specialized needs such as law firms and insurance companies," said 5WPR EVP & group director, digital Paul Miser.