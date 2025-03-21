C Street Advisory Group handles the Chapter 11 of Publishers Clearing House as the home of the iconic “prize patrol” sheds its direct mail and magazine businesses to focus on becoming a digital advertising-supported entertainment company.

CEO Andy Goldberg assured investors that sweepstakes will continue to be a cornerstone of the business as PCH upholds the more than 50-year legacy of the business.

PCH this week surprised a lucky winner with a $50K check and the prize patrol hit the road to award a $10K winner.

It has hired SSG Advisors to explore a variety of strategic options, including the sale of the business or a cash infusion by a financial partner.