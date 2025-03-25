Ballard Partners, which has close ties to Team Trump, has agreed to provide PR and strategic communications for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The one-year $720K pact calls for Ballard to convey Saudi Arabia’s priorities, values and contributions to key audiences in the US.

Ballard will support the Kingdom’s DC embassy as it strengthens its presence in public and policy conversations, develops messaging, identifies platforms and partners, and organizes events or briefings that align with its diplomatic and cultural objectives.

The firm will get involved in communications strategy, message development, media outreach, and the preparation and dissemination of informational materials.

Brian Ballard, who is a top fund-raiser for Donald Trump, leads the five-person Saudi team.

He is joined by Jasmine Zaki, Ballard’s Middle East/North Africa managing partner; Michael Goodman and Justin Sayfie, co-chairs of Ballard’s media group; and Patrick Kilcur, who was top US lobbyist for the Motion Picture Association.

The firm reports to Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s US ambassador.