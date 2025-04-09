New York City-based PR firms make up the majority of O'Dwyer's 133 top PR firms overall ranking with 32 of 38 in the New York/New Jersey area either calling Manhattan their home or having a presence there. See top NYC PR firms ranked by O'Dwyer's.
There's been a bit of jostling in the top 10, but Edelman still takes the top spot with $217.4M.
Hunter moves from fourth to second with $67.4M, taking the spot held by NYC rankings mainstay 5W PR, which did not submit figures.
Finn Partners holds steady in third with $62.4M.
MikeWorldWide ($57M), Coyne PR ($37.3), Taylor ($24.7M), Vested ($24M) each bump up one spot to fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
J/PR ($23.7M) leapfrogs over The Bliss Group ($23.1M), which remains in ninth, to take eighth and APCO ($19M) rounds out the top ten.
Total net fees for the 38 ranked firms in NY/NJ came to $697.2M, representing an 8.7 percent drop compared to the top 38 of 40 ranked firms last year in NY/NJ.
See the ranking of top public relations firms in New York and New Jersey.
There are 163 PR firms in New York listed by O'Dwyer's Directory of PR Firms.
