Lara Toscani Weems

Lara Toscani Weems has joined Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf as senior VP-media relations.

She joins the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed venture from Elevate, where Toscani Weems served as senior VP-global communications.

Earlier, Toscani Weems held the VP-corporate communications post at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

She handled PR for Harris Blitzer’s Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League) and the Binghamton Devils (AHL) teams.

Toscani Weems also handled publicity for Newark’s Prudential Center, home of the Devils and Top 5 perfotmance center.

At LIV, she reunites with CEO Scott O’Neil. He had helmed Harris Blitzer and the 76ers.